UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Acquires $100,267.95 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathleen M. Camilli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,557. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

