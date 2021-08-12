MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn Purchases 10,000 Shares

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA remained flat at $$5.42 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $418.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84. MDC Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 1,465.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,962,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,433 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 834,141 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 487,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,563 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

