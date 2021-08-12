Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans Sells 300 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $466.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.58. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $475.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

