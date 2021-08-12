Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Sells $2,488,341.52 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HON traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,849. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.