American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 5,426 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $203,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. 3,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.