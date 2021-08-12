Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring Sells 2,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Herring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40.

FOUR traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 2.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

