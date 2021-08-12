Investors Buy High Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $598.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 656,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,494,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

