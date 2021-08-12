Investors Buy High Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.
Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $598.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.15.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
