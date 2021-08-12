Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after buying an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 473,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 14,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

