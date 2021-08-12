Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,120. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.