Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
NYSE:USNA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $233,120. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
See Also: What is a management fee?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.