Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

