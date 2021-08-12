Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,271 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $146.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

