Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,733.93. 28,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,535.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

