MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 6,000 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $3,551,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

