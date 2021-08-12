DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,430. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

