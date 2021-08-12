Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 12,469 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 100,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,522. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

