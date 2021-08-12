New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 246.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 371,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 35,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,614. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

