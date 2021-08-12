Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 2,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 96.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 29.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Avenir Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

