Bitcoin Private Price Hits $1.25 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $783.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00299709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00130803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00152610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

