Selfkey Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.00869012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00159983 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

