Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $717.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

