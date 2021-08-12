Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CRNX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $717.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
