MAI Capital Management Sells 2,961 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

