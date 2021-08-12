Meter Governance Market Cap Hits $5.40 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.40 million and $203,667.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.