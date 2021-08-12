Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.