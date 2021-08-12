Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

