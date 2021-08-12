Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

