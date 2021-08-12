Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,904. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

