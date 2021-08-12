Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,026. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

