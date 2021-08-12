FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $92,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.25. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,116. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

