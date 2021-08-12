Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 760 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,007,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 136,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

