Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,945 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

FHN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

