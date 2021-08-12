Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.28. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $399.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

