Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $204,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Polaris by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $133.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,451. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

