Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.28. 11,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

