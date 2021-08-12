14,863 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 47,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,545. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

