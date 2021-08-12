Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBOX. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Shares of LON BBOX traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 226.90 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 4,433,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,832. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 227.09 ($2.97). The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.46.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

