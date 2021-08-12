Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,359. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Avinger in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

