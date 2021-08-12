Clear Street Markets LLC Has $530,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.60. 33,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,926. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

