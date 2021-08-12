eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.