FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 4,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

