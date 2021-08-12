Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,751,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

