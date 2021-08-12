Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to “Overweight”

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.80. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

LU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 64,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,775. Lufax has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $3,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $34,080,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

