Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.62. 288,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 28.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.