Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

