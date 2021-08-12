Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,646. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 400.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $124.45 and a one year high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

