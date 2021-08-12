AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 9,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

