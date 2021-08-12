Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,107. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

