Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

VYGR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 9,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

