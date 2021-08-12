Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.83. 73,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

