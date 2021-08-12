Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Shares of ESVIF stock remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,848. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

