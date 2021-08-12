Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,719,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

TRV traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.66. 10,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

